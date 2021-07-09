Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CEDAR COUNTY At 1112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wynot, or 11 miles west of Vermillion, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Cedar County, including the following locations... Gavins Point Dam And Campgrounds, St. Helena, Fordyce, Obert, Brooky Bottom, St. Helena Boat Dock and Crofton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH