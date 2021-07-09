Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, DE

Tornado Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Sussex A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY At 1213 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lewes, or 13 miles east of Georgetown, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lewes, Henlopen Acres and Cape Henlopen State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
County
Sussex County, DE
City
Georgetown, DE
City
Lewes, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy