Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON COUNTY At 1011 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Grindstone Butte, or 14 miles north of Philip, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH