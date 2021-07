Rumor has it Adele was dressed to the nines at the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, July 17. Scratch that, it's simply a fact. In a photo obtained by E! News, the "When We Were Young" singer showed up to the NBA Finals game in a chic outfit, wearing a black top, black leggings, an oversized patterned coat and black heels. She wore her blonde hair straight down and accessorized with gold jewelry and a black face mask. Adele topped her look off with a French manicure.