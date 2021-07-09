Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who is Black Widow, really?

By ADAM GRAHAM Detroit News
nny360.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has played Black Widow in seven movies dating back to 2010’s “Iron Man 2” — eight if you count her cameo in the closing credits of “Captain Marvel” — so it’s high time she gets a chance to shine on her own. She finally gets that opportunity in...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Hulk
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#S H I E L D#Red Guardian#Russian#Mcu#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesThrillist

When Does 'Black Widow' Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

You're gonna need a team of TVA agents to unravel this time knot. This article contains spoilers for Black Widow, the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fast and Furious series isn't the only mega-successful cinematic universe with a jumbled sequence of events that takes significant effort to parse with every new installment. In its very belated bid to give fans the first female member of the Avengers her own standalone film—something fans were clamoring for back in 2012, but less so in 2021—Marvel Studios has at last released Black Widow, a Soviet-flavored spy adventure that calls Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots in her quest to take down the Red Room, the espionage training facility that created her. More functionally, the movie introduces Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will presumably take over the Black Widow persona going forward.
MoviesABC News

Scarlett Johansson confirms 'Black Widow' will finally address what happened in Budapest

Although Scarlett Johansson is not sharing many spoilers for the upcoming "Black Widow" film, she did manage to let something slip recently. During a recent late night appearance, the Oscar winner managed to dodge Jimmy Fallon's pressure campaign about what happens in her upcoming movie, "Black Widow." But she did reveal that the franchise will finally address a mystery that was introduced in the first "Avengers" movie.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
MoviesABC News

Review: 'Black Widow' is a Marvel movie like you've never seen before

Do you want to see the movie that's sold the most advance tickets on Fandango? Then check out "Black Widow" (in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access) with a knockout Scarlett Johansson in the title role. Delayed more than a year -- thanks, COVID-19 -- this Marvel epic is worth the wait.
Movieskezi.com

'Black Widow' feels like Marvel's version of a Jason Bourne movie

"Black Widow" finally reaches screens big and small after a delay of more than 14 months, during which time Marvel's banner has been carried via streaming on Disney+. While that stretch has likely fueled pent-up demand, it has also demonstrated that the comics-based pop-culture titan can tell a variety of stories, with this one approximating the formula of a Jason Bourne movie.
MoviesAdvanced Television

Black Widow takes $215m from cinema/Disney+ debut

Disney has announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215 million (€181m) globally on its opening weekend (July 9th – 11th), including $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million in international box office, and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally.
Moviestimeoutdubai.com

10 woman-powered action flicks to watch after 'Black Widow'

Black Widow is finally in theaters after a long delay, launching Marvel’s surprisingly female-focused next phase after the studio’s two-year absence from theaters. Serving as both the swan song for Scarlett Johansson’s titular super-spy and a passing of the torch to incoming star Florence Pugh, Black Widow has a lot on its plate… and that’s before the pressure of being a shockingly rare female-focused action blockbuster.
Movieseastidahonews.com

‘Black Widow’ definitely a Marvel movie – for better and for worse

It seems like it’s been forever since an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has graced screens at the local multiplex. In fact, the last MCU flick we got to see in theaters was “Spider-Man: Far From Home” which hit screens a full two years ago. So sitting down to watch “Black Widow,” the long-delayed latest MCU movie, in a dark movie theater with a bunch of other movie fans seems like a major return to normality in the wake of COVID.
MoviesElle

10 Years Later, Black Widow Is No Longer Broken

There’s a memorable line in The Avengers, when Black Widow tells an imprisoned Loki: “I got red in my ledger, I'd like to wipe it out.” It’s probably the most pertinent statement about who this character, played by Scarlett Johansson, was, is, and is desperately trying to be. Unlike Iron Man or Star-Lord, Natasha Romanoff is a Marvel hero of few, huskily-delivered words, and this remark speaks volumes about the super spy’s heroic narrative—one motivated by atonement for the pervasive ills of her past. But in the decade that Johansson has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in no less than seven films, her character has consistently played second, third, or fourth fiddle to leading male heroes, who’ve been afforded far more depth of character and development.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Who Is New MCU Star, Yelena Belova, From Black Widow?

Geeks all over the Ark-La-Tex are getting back to the movies, and back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in droves today as Black Widow debuts (finally). The movie was supposed to be released back in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, the movie was delayed until this summer.
MoviesABC7 Chicago

'Black Widow' poised to make box office history

NEW YORK -- Marvel's "Black Widow" is poised to make history this weekend as the highest-grossing blockbuster movie since the pandemic began, with advanced sales running ahead of any other title this year. Scarlett Johansson plays the title character, who finds herself apart from The Avengers in her own movie.
MoviesPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

‘Black Widow’ Review: Marvel Goes Back to the Big Screen

This is a good time for fans of enormous blockbusters about outsider misfits who band together to form a surrogate family. There’s already a new Fast & Furious in theaters, F9, where Dominic Toretto’s “family” of street racers does battle with his half-brother Jakob. Now there’s Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to hit theaters after a two-year Covid layoff that, like so many of us, quarantined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. Like F9, Black Widow turns domestic drama into fodder for a massive action film, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff alternately fighting with or beside three other superheroes who, many years before, had been part of a sleeper cell of Russian agents disguised as a happy American family.
MoviesKTSA

Scarlett Johansson on breaking down her Black Widow character, she’s “really reckoning with the trauma”

Not everything in life — or movies — is black and white, there can be some gray areas, which is a big part of Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow character’s past. The 36-year-old actress stars as Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel film that takes a deep dive into her background. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the movie, which she says is one of her “greatest accomplishments,” she elaborated on the struggles that her character is faced with.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

BLACK WIDOW Gets a New TV Spot and "Prison Break" Clip

Marvel movies are about to make a big comeback with the release of Black Widow, and I think fans are going to have a great time watching this movie! I loved it and I’m excited to go see it on the big screen again!. While we wait for the film...
MoviesInverse

'Black Widow' director reveals the movie's hilarious secret weapon

At the beginning of the pandemic, Black Widow director Cate Shortland was stranded in Los Angeles with a finished movie. Or at least close to finished. Back in March of last year, with Marvel staring down a May 1 release date, there was no time to waste, and Shortland was working around the clock to get Black Widow ready. Then the world went into lockdown. Previously a director of arthouse pictures like 2004’s Somersault, 2012’s Lore, and 2017’s Berlin Syndrome, Shortland found herself sitting in quarantine with what could have been the biggest popcorn movie of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy