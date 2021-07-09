Q&A with Natasha Watley: Softball legend on how the game is evolving

Jennie Finch is one of the most well-known softball players in the world. The softball legend played for Arizona from 1999-2002, where she was a Women’s College World Series champion and named a collegiate All-American in 2001. She then led the 2004 U.S.A. Olympic team to the gold medal in Athens. After retiring from softball in 2010, Finch was named a Youth Softball Ambassador for the MLB to help grow softball and baseball for young athletes. She conducts softball camps across the country and has her own softball academy in Flemington, New Jersey called the JF Softball Academy.