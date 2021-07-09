Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Graham County authorities: Body of woman found near Safford

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Graham County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near Safford.

They said the body of 42-year-old Tameka Alexander of Morenci was discovered Wednesday evening in the area of Freeman Flat southwest of the water tower.

The woman’s vehicle also was located in the area where the body was found.

Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy was scheduled Friday by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Safford and Thatcher police assisted Graham County Sheriff’s officials with the case along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

