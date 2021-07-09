Although the Wingnuts have been together since 1986, its members have been part of the Athens music scene (and beyond!) since the ‘60s and ‘70s. With a diverse Americana/Roots repertoire –including songs by Chuck Berry, Ry Cooder, Marl Knopfler, Ray Charles, the Beatles, Little Feat, Frank Sinatra, John Hiatt, Al Green, Albert Collins, the Band, Richard Thompson, the Rolling Stones, and NRBQ to name a few – the band interprets material by the 20th century’s finest artists in a way that moves the audience from their seats to the dance floor.