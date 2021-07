WASHINGTON (SBG) - Olympians are arriving in Tokyo for the highly anticipated games set to begin later this month. However, despite numerous health protocols, three Olympians have tested positive for COVID-19. “Given that COVID is still spreading both in the U.S. and internationally, we are going to see some cases as athletes arrive in Japan,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell to The National Desk’s Scott Thuman. “The key really is catching these cases and making sure that they don't become larger outbreaks of disease, and we are seeing that happen.”