Tina Sweeney ready to become Phoenix’s 1st female Postmaster

PHOENIX (AP) — Tina Sweeney is ready to become Phoenix’s first female Postmaster.

Sweeney, in her 29th year as a postal employee, was scheduled to be sworn-in Friday at the city’s main post office.

She began her postal career in June 1992 in Utah.

Since then, Sweeney has served as supervisor of customer services and manager of customer services at four different stations in Salt Lake City.

She also was Postmaster in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria and most recently manager of Post Office Operations in Arizona.

In her role as Phoenix Postmaster, Sweeney will oversee more than 1,400 employees who work at 19 stations, branches and retail units.

Sweeney also is responsible for delivery operations, which includes more than 790 city and rural routes servicing over 694,000 delivery points.