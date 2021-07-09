Cancel
Mud Hens slug way to 12-5 win over Omaha

By The Blade
Toledo Blade
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — Derek Hill clobbered two of Toledo’s four home runs and drove in four runs, including homering on the first pitch of the game, and the Mud Hens utilized a seven-run third inning in defeating Triple-A East Midwest Division rival Omaha 12-5 Thursday at Werner Park. With the victory,...

