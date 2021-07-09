Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Recreational closures of state trust lands lifted statewide

The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The state is lifting closures of state trust land for public access for recreation now that recent precipitation has reduced the danger of severe wildfires.

The move by the state Lane Department and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management to lift the closures effective Friday follows similar decisions by five national forests in Arizona that had prohibited public access.

The two state agencies said that while they were lifting closures of state-owned and -managed lands statewide, fire restrictions would again take effect on those lands within Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai, and Yuma counties.

Fire restrictions were not being imposed again on state land in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz counties, all in southeastern Arizona, the agencies said.

The restrictions imposed again in the 10 counties in other regions of the state prohibit campfires and outdoor smoking. They also limit use of chain saws and other equipment.

