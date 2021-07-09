Cancel
Baseball

Sweeny slam lifts Loggers

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Sweeny crushed a grand slam in the early innings and added a solo home run to lead the Loggers to a 7-4 home win over the St. Cloud Rox Thursday night. Sweeny’s slam came in the first inning with the Loggers trailing 1-0. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...

