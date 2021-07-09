Sweeny slam lifts Loggers

La Crosse, Wis. – The Stingers bounce back Wednesday night with a 9-6 over the Loggers. They improve to 1-1 on the second half. Down 1-0 in the fourth, Josh Fitzgerald knocked in the game’s tying run. Then, the Stingers responded with seven in the top of the fifth, behind RBI singles by Tate Meiners, Carter Howell, William Hamiter and Grant Kerry. In total, eleven batters stepped up to the plate for the Stingers in the inning. All seven runs came with two outs. They added one more in the sixth on a wild pitch.