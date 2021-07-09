Sweeny slam lifts Loggers

Waterloo Bucks (23-10) righthanders Amir Asghar, Cameron Hagan and Camren Landry combined for a season-high 17 strikouts as the Bucks shut out the La Crosse Loggers (13-22) by a 13-0 final on the Fourth of July in front of a season-high 1,825 fans. The shutout marks the fourth of 2021 for Waterloo as they earned their fourth straight win and scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in their last six games. Emi Gonzalez (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI) had the lone Bucks multi-hit game, Max Jung-Goldberg (0-for-0, HBP, 3 BB, 2 R, RBI) reached base four times, Cameron Repetti (1-for-2, HBP, R, HR, 5 RBI) launched a grand slam and Josh Kasevich (1-for-4, BB, 2 R, HR, RBI) homered to lead an extremely productive evening from the lineup.
