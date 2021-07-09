Cancel
The Baylor Project: Generations (Be a Light)

jazztimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe married duo of vocalist Jean Baylor and drummer Marcus Baylor are a little too young to have hosted jazz parties in the ’60s, but their records highlight the spirit, vibe, and substance of that milieu. Their latest recording, Generations, captures the brassy swagger and cool vocals of music that overlapped the jazz, gospel, and rhythm & blues borders 50 or so years ago; it’s easy to hear inspirations like Lou Rawls, Esther Phillips, and Roberta Flack in their style. The new album builds on the success of their Grammy-nominated 2017 debut The Journey, and it cements their role as trendsetters. In the four years since that recording, the sound they helped revive has found advocates in the work of Jazzmeia Horn, Kandace Springs, and Veronica Swift.

#Jazz#Be A Light#African American
