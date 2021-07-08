Cancel
Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower with Turmeric Tahini Dressing

By Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
Yoga Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe is infused with a mix of sweet and savory Moroccan flavors. It includes all six “tastes” that Ayurveda recommends having in every meal—sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter, and astringent. Servings. Ingredients. Cauliflower. 4 cups cauliflower florets (a mix of white and purple adds color) 2 tbsp oil. 1...

