This season has a lot of interesting storylines. Chris Paul finally makes his first-ever Finals appearance as his team, the Phoenix Suns, beat the Clippers in their homecourt. NBA Finals 2021 will have the Suns playing against the Bucks. Fans gather to support their favorite teams with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks side eager to bag the first title for his team since 1971. Whether you’ll be wearing green or blue and orange in the bleachers, we have the perfect NBA Finals merchandise so you can confidently show off your support.