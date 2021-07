Cameron Johnson isn’t exactly known as a dunker. The second-year pro out of North Carolina was drafted by the Phoenix Suns because of his gorgeous shooting stroke, and thus far, that shot has made him one of the breakout players of the postseason. He’s hit just under 46 percent of his 3-pointers in the playoffs, but in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, he showed just how much more he has to offer as a scorer.