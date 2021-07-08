Cancel
No. 24 Washington: Huskies' Morris looks like the quarterback to run with — for now

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — We're two months from Montana. Or, perhaps more notably, two months and one week from Michigan. At which point, we'll know if Dylan Morris is still Washington's starting quarterback; if sophomore tailback Cameron Davis can finally climb to the top of the depth chart; if some combination of Bralen Trice, Sav'ell Smalls, Jeremiah Martin and Cooper McDonald can replace Zion Tupuola-Fetui's prolific pass rush production; if this roster is ready to contend for a Pac-12 title and a College Football Playoff (or Rose Bowl) berth.

