Two more beeves for the freezers
Another year of feeding calves has come and gone, and Butch and Sundance are in the freezer. Correction: seven freezers. Our latest Bonebrake Hereford duo went to the processor June 4 after 401 days on pasture and commercial feed. That was a mite longer than I usually feed my steers. Long waiting times for processing slots pushed us past our traditional kill dates, which was likely a good thing. The previous pair we butchered finished at around 1,100 pounds; Butch and Sundance weighed in at 1,250 and 1,350, respectively.bolivarmonews.com
