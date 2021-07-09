Cancel
Agriculture

Two more beeves for the freezers

By Jim Hamilton
Bolivar Herald Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year of feeding calves has come and gone, and Butch and Sundance are in the freezer. Correction: seven freezers. Our latest Bonebrake Hereford duo went to the processor June 4 after 401 days on pasture and commercial feed. That was a mite longer than I usually feed my steers. Long waiting times for processing slots pushed us past our traditional kill dates, which was likely a good thing. The previous pair we butchered finished at around 1,100 pounds; Butch and Sundance weighed in at 1,250 and 1,350, respectively.

