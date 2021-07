SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4)- Storms are still popping up over central and southern Utah this afternoon, causing flash flooding issues for many. These storms have all the necessary ingredients to create flash flooding conditions through the evening time. Areas that are still expected to see storm activity will be in southern Utah near the national parks such as Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Capitol Reef. Some of these areas have already seen flooding so avoiding flooded areas will be key for safety.