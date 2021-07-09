AutoHunter Spotlight: 1947 Ford Woody Wagon
Featured on AutoHunter, the online auction platform driven by ClassicCars.com, is a custom 1947 Ford Woody Wagon actively registered with the National Woody Club. “Continuing with a chassis that debuted in 1941, the 1947 Ford models saw some slight updates from prior years including removal of accent lights from the grille, relocation of the parking lights to below the headlights, and a smoothing of the exterior molding texture,” the auction notes in the wagon’s listing.journal.classiccars.com
