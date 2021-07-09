Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

AutoHunter Spotlight: 1947 Ford Woody Wagon

By Racheal Colbert
Posted by 
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Featured on AutoHunter, the online auction platform driven by ClassicCars.com, is a custom 1947 Ford Woody Wagon actively registered with the National Woody Club. “Continuing with a chassis that debuted in 1941, the 1947 Ford models saw some slight updates from prior years including removal of accent lights from the grille, relocation of the parking lights to below the headlights, and a smoothing of the exterior molding texture,” the auction notes in the wagon’s listing.

journal.classiccars.com

Comments / 0

ClassicCars.com

ClassicCars.com

Phoenix, AZ
217
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

 https://journal.classiccars.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Autohunter#Ford Woody Wagon#The National Woody Club#Kenwood#700r4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Carstecheblog.com

This Isn’t a 1969 Ford Mustang, Just a Heavily Modified 2009 Hyundai Accent

At first glance, this vehicle looks like a real 1969 Ford Mustang, but upon closer inspection, you still may not realize it’s just a heavily modified 2009 Hyundai Accent. Since the latter isn’t the same size as the original muscle car, the proportions are slightly off, especially its width, but we’re certain that this will fool most non automobile enthusiasts on the road. Unfortunately, it probably doesn’t have a Windsor V8 engine. Read more for a short video and additional pictures.
CarsTop Speed

Hoonigan’s 2JZ Supra-Swapped Ford F-150 Frightening Has Sprung to Life

The Hoonigan team took it for dyno testing and it makes over a 100 horses more than the stock 2JZ engine. Presenting, the Ford F-150 Frightening: an SVT Lightning that’s now powered by the 2JZ engine from the Toyota Supra. The team took it to a dyno, and the results are quite impressive for a shop truck.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
Buying CarsTop Speed

2022 Lexus RXL Black Line

Lexus Tries to Make the Lexus RX More Appealing With the Limited RXL Black Line. Lexus is growing its exclusive Black Line series with the new RXL Black Line for the 2022 model year. This new special and limited-run edition will be based on the RX 350L or RX 450L, with the former being limited to 389 examples and the latter being produced in just 106 examples. The main highlight is, arguably, the new Cloudburst Gray or the optional Eminent White Pearl, however, it’s the black accents outside that really tie the package together. The 20-inch black wheels are the most notable, however, the wheel lug nots, radiator grille, outer portion of the mirrors, badging, and lower front bumper are all finished in black. When paired with the standard Cloudburst Gray, the RXL looks downright menacing while the Eminent While Pearl exterior finish makes for an awesome two-tone contrast that really draws attention.
CarsCarscoops

These Guys Turned A Hyundai Accent Into A 1969 Ford Mustang Replica

The Hyundai Accent is just an adequate, and affordable, means to get from Point A to B. A 1969 Ford Mustang, on the other hand, positively exudes excitement. But what would happen if you tried turning a Hyundai into the Mustang? That’s exactly what Dream Customs India did with their 2009 Accent, and it didn’t turn out too bad.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Fetched $143,000 At Barrett-Jackson

When the 1965 Ford Mustang debuted as a fastback, it understandably become quite desirable. It couldn’t have hurt that it was the body style of choice for Carroll Shelby’s original GT350 racer, but even a standard Ford-issue fastback will almost always command a higher price now that these models have passed into the annals of automotive history. Custom models that take the original design to new, unique heights only enhance things further, and one in particular fetched good money when it crossed the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Clean-Looking 1965 Chevy Corvair Packs a C5 Corvette Z06 Engine

Dressed in gleaming medium metallic blue paint with racing stripes, this Corvair is up for auction this month. Named for the slick Corvette and elegant Bel Air, the Chevrolet Corvair has a storied history. With its appearance in January of 1960, it was apparent that Chevrolet’s then-General Manager Ed Cole had put his heart into this car. It was (and still is) the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was widely advertised to appeal to a variety of buyers in two- and four-door versions.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1966 Sunbeam Tiger Shows Rare Potential

The Sunbeam Tiger was essentially a modified Alpine and as such many examples were even further modified over the years. Realizing that its Sunbeam Alpine model needed more power to be competitive in its class, the idea of fitting an American V8 under the hood may have been a bit of a reach for most and definitely too much for Rootes to handle at the time. That is where the genius of Carroll Shelby comes in.
Home & Gardengmauthority.com

1948 Pontiac Streamliner Woody Wagon For Sale

1948 was the final year of the basic design for the Pontiac Streamliner, a design that Pontiac had been selling since before World War II. The Streamliner was built in two-door, four-door, and wagon configurations, with a “woody” version of the wagons available. The 1948 model year carried over the Silver Streak styling, with emblems on both front fenders that included the “8” denoting the Straight Eight that powered them. The 1948 edition saw the introduction of General Motors’ new Hydramatic automatic transmission, which equipped about three-quarters of the Streamliners sold.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty For Sale: Video

By 1973, the muscle car revolution of the 1960s was all but dead, having reached its zenith with the 1970 model year. After that, emissions, pressure from insurance companies, falling compression ratios, and governmental regulation pablum killed off the monster power of LS6 Chevelles, Hemi ‘Cudas, and Boss 9 Mustangs. But there was one last stand, one final 455-cubic inch finger to the Man, and it came in the guise of the Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty.
Carsfordauthority.com

1979 Ford Mustang Teaser Ad Featured Big Name Soundtrack: Video

Given the events of prior years, the launch of the 1979 Ford Mustang was a pivotal moment for The Blue Oval. While the Mustang II was a strong seller at the time, it lacked the excitement craved by performance enthusiasts. In 1979, FoMoCo remained stuck in the malaise era as far as engines were concerned, but the new platform did set the stage for the Fox body’s brighter future.
Carstorquenews.com

2021 Shelby GT500 Mustang Invokes Thrills Wins Over Enthusiasts

Supercharged V8 steals the show and wins over the hearts of Mustang enthusiasts. 2021 Shelby GT500 Cobra Mustang is a memorable muscle car that’s sure to hold its value and become a collector car. As an automotive journalist some weeks are better than others. And some weeks are downright memorable.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teaser Sounds Epic, Promises Fall Reveal

It was almost two years ago to this day that Chevrolet dropped the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette on the world. Specifically, that day was July 18, 2019, and now we have the first ultra-high-performance follow-up confirmed as coming this fall. Yes, the high-revving C8 Corvette Z06 is confirmed in Chevrolet's first official teaser video, featured above.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teased As Future Mustang Shelby GT500 Rival

It’s been two years since General Motors revealed the C8 Corvette, its first mid-engine variant of the legendary sports car. Since then, the automotive world has patiently awaited the arrival of the more powerful Z06, a model that Chevrolet has thus far remained mum on. Now, finally, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been confirmed, and Chevy shared a short teaser video showing off the model’s high-pitched exhaust note ahead of its official reveal this fall.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Last Split-Window Corvette Ever Produced Is A $500,000 Gem

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most beloved American sports cars of all time and continues to enjoy a massively loyal following across the nation. Not only are Corvettes known for their impressive performance, but classic models have become highly collectible, and rare models regularly sell for big money. First-generation Corvettes from the sixties are particularly sought after, and split-window cars are in particularly high demand. This example from 1963 is estimated to be the very last split-window coupe and bears the production body number #10594 (only 10,594 coupes were ever built). Listed on eBay, the seller is asking for a cool $500,000 for this piece of American history.
EntertainmentPosted by
Motorious

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Has The Coolest Car Collection

He definitely has the best celebrity collection we've seen in a long time. Billy Gibbons is well-known in the car community, so what does he drive? Check out the highlights. Check out other muscicians who rock a killer car collection here. 1948 Cadillac 'CadZZilla' Series 62. Powered by a 500...
CarsTop Speed

2021 Ford Mustang Legend Edition by Hennessey

From deep within the bowels of Hennessey comes a very unexpected project that involves a 2021 Ford Mustang, the black and white color scheme of the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 of 1966, and 808 horsepower of full-on, all-American muscle. Okay, maybe I’m over-selling it a little bit, as it is essentially just a rehash of Hennessey’s Heritage Edition from 2018 with a different color. But hey, this is Top Speed, and we love go-fast cars – this Mustang is certainly that, and I want to tell you a little more about it.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Whipple-Blown 7.3L Ford V8 Roars Past 1,650 HP

Even at the wheels, this Godzilla-swapped Fox Body Mustang makes 1,485 hp. While Ford fervently develops its Megazilla crate engine, independent shops keep tweaking the already available 7.3-liter pushrod lump to produce wicked power numbers. Brian Wolfe and everyone else at Willis Performance Enterprises have toyed with all sorts of hardware and tuning, pushing their Fox Body Mustang project to a whopping 1,485 horsepower at the wheels with a 9,000-rpm pull on the hub dyno. Both of those numbers are pretty wicked, I'd say.
CelebritiesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Loves This Nissan 240Z With A Chevy V8 Engine

When it comes to Japanese sports cars, few are more liked in America than the Nissan Z family of cars. It all started back in the 60s with the Nissan 240Z, way before the Mazda MX-5 Miata was even a thought, and in 2021 we're getting ready to welcome the new Nissan 400Z, which is a far cry from the original.

Comments / 0

Community Policy