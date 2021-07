Last night was an epic battle of the mid-2000s with Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz. Everyone came out, virtually, of course, though there were a few surprise guests that appeared on stage. What was maybe one of the most surprising moments of the night was when Soulja Boy debuted the official remix of his latest hit record, "She Make It Clap." As he's been riding the hype of the single, the rapper revealed that Nicki Minaj dropped a few bars on the track.