County board approves Focused Deterrence Re-Entry Program

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Anyone at a high-risk of committing a crime could soon get help thanks to a new re-entry program. The Winnebago County Board approved the Focus Deterrence Re-Entry Program Tuesday night to help those who committed high-risk crimes get opportunities in the community through a four-year program. The $800,000 in local funding will be evenly split between the county and the City of Rockford. Some of that money will go towards hiring a specialized attorney.