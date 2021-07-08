Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 8--4pm hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 PM Topics: New report shows murder is up 47% in Washington state; King County Council candidate responds to criticism over 2010 arrest for school bus threats - Ari responds // The Left Coast: California parents capture sex offender standing in 5-year-old girl’s bedroom, authorities say; Portland resident disarms active shooter, hogties him until police arrive // The Friendly Face-Off with Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek Batya Ungar-Sargon. This week's topics: Tucker Carlson being under surveillance by the NSA and Biden's door-to-door vaccine imitative // 'Squad' Dem Tlaib calls for defunding of ICE, CBP, DHS, claims they ‘terrorize’ migrants.

kvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Police#Left Coast#Defunding#King County Council#Nsa#Dem#Ice#Cbp#Dhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy yanks all GOP picks from Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has decided not to participate in the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol, yanking all of his GOP picks in protest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's (D-Calif.) decision to reject two top Republicans. "Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week from the lowest point of the pandemic, even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the strength of a reopened economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims increased last week to 419,000 from...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said it was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy