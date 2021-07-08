LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 8--4pm hour
4 PM Topics: New report shows murder is up 47% in Washington state; King County Council candidate responds to criticism over 2010 arrest for school bus threats - Ari responds // The Left Coast: California parents capture sex offender standing in 5-year-old girl’s bedroom, authorities say; Portland resident disarms active shooter, hogties him until police arrive // The Friendly Face-Off with Deputy opinion editor at Newsweek Batya Ungar-Sargon. This week's topics: Tucker Carlson being under surveillance by the NSA and Biden's door-to-door vaccine imitative // 'Squad' Dem Tlaib calls for defunding of ICE, CBP, DHS, claims they ‘terrorize’ migrants.kvi.com
