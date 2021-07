A Canadian plan to use surplus American coronavirus vaccines to inoculate Canadians inside a tunnel connecting the countries has been shot down by the government. The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, Drew Dilkens, proposed a plan that would have invited Canadians to the Detroit-Windsor border tunnel beneath the Detroit River, according to a report by the Associated Press. The Canadians would have lined up along the border where they would receive the surplus US vaccines from American healthcare workers. "We're not trying to send a man to the moon here. We're using the infrastructure to accomplish a shared goal," Mr Dilkens...