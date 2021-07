Before we start the recap, let’s first take a moment to recognize the incredible impact Will Reilly has had for the Atlanta United Academy and for Atlanta United 2. Reilly has grown immensely as a midfielder and as an athlete for the club from his 2s debut three years ago to today. He is stronger, faster, more technically sound, and more confident as a player than we have ever seen and he will be greatly missed by the organization and by his teammates. He is a vital element of the 2s starting team and it will be really strange not seeing him suiting up for us until he returns as a Homegrown Player.