Northern VA nonprofit reports more severe cases of child abuse during pandemic
VIRGINIA (FOX 5 DC) - A Northern Virginia child abuse prevention nonprofit reported a startling trend – an increase in the severity of cases. "We can do better for families, we can do better for children," SCAN of Northern Virginia Executive Director Leah Fraley said Thursday, adding that while SCAN’s caseload has remained consistently high during the pandemic, "what we have seen is an increase in the severity of the cases."www.fox5dc.com
Comments / 0