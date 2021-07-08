Cancel
Public Health

Northern VA nonprofit reports more severe cases of child abuse during pandemic

By Josh Rosenthal
fox5dc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA (FOX 5 DC) - A Northern Virginia child abuse prevention nonprofit reported a startling trend – an increase in the severity of cases. "We can do better for families, we can do better for children," SCAN of Northern Virginia Executive Director Leah Fraley said Thursday, adding that while SCAN’s caseload has remained consistently high during the pandemic, "what we have seen is an increase in the severity of the cases."

Virginia State
