The Black Widow Post-Credits Scene, Explained

By Savannah Salazar
Vulture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unexpected and understandable pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally back in full swing, releasing its first theatrical film in over a year. Scarlet Johansson’s final performance as Black Widow is a fun, riveting little thriller refreshingly in its own corner of Marvel fare. Liken it to a Jason Bourne–esque adventure, that is, up until its post-credit scene gives us a glimpse at what’s next for a few certain characters in the MCU. Yes, if you haven’t had a chance to see Black Widow yet, here’s your official warning: spoilers ahead.

www.vulture.com

