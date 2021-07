After winning their third division title in five years with a 34-26 record last season, the Chicago Cubs hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. The Cubs had top-10 picks four years in a row in the early 2010s, which helped them establish their franchise core with the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. With their recent success, they have spent more time picking at the back half of the first round, selecting high school shortstop Ed Howard with the No. 16 overall pick last year.