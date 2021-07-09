Cancel
Florida State

Florida Tech Shark Biologist Toby Daly-Engel Will Star in Shark Week and SharkFest Programs

spacecoastdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Tech shark biologist Toby Daly-Engel, Ph.D., will appear in three separate programs as Discovery and National Geographic broadcast their respective shark extravaganzas starting July 11. Daly-Engel, who heads Florida Tech’s Shark Conservation Lab, conducts research using a combination of genomics, field ecology, and...

