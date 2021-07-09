Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Sheriff's Detectives Arrest Human Trafficking Suspect in Los Angeles

Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a suspect in Los Angeles for human trafficking after a 3-year investigation. Detectives began their investigation in March, 2019 and uncovered multiple victims of human trafficking in Santa Barbara County by the suspect, 31-year-old Raymond Carnell Crandell of Santa Maria. Detective submitted their findings to the District Attorney’s Office, who issued a felony complaint warrant for Crandell in May, 2021.

