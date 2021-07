Wimbledon front-runner Novak Djokovic will have to be at his imperious best on Friday afternoon as he takes on Canada’s up-and-coming Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court for a place in Sunday’s final.The 22-year-old challenger faces the serial Wimbledon winner after seeing off British favourite Andy Murray and Russia’s Karen Khachanov en route to the semi and is likely to be in confident mood.Although Shapovalov has lost all six of his previous matches against Djokovic, this will be their first encounter on grass.“It’s nothing I’m really thinking about too much,” the Canadian said of the prospect after his quarter-final win....