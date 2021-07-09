Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON COUNTY At 1007 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Black Horse, or 30 miles southeast of Lemmon, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shambo Ranch and Klein Ranch. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH