Gold set for third straight weekly gain as yields and dollar weaken

By Reuters
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold was steady at $1,800.85 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT. Prices have risen 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,801 per ounce. Gold prices on Friday were set for the third straight weekly gain, as a slight pullback in the dollar made bullion less expensive for other currency holders, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields also offered support to the safe-haven metal.

#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Gold Spot#Spot Gold#U S Treasury#Americans#Nasdaq#The European Central Bank#Fed
