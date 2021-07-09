Cancel
Weekend Box Office Forecast: Black Widow Setting Sights on $80M+ Pandemic Era Record Debut in North America

By Shawn Robbins
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 737 days, Marvel fans will be filling up movie theaters again this weekend with the domestic release of Black Widow. Never before has such a long gap — amounting to just over two years since Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s July 2, 2019 debut — occurred between Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Granted, fans have been able to enjoy three streaming series this year in the form of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but this return to the literal cinematic experience has been long awaited since the pandemic forced Widow‘s multiple delays over the past year.

