Church's pending demolition 'bittersweet'

WINCHESTER — St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church will soon be torn down to make way for an affordable housing complex for seniors. The Rev. Susan MacDonald, the church's pastor, said the building at 1527 Senseny Road will probably be demolished Monday or Tuesday. Later this month, Alexandria-based Wesley Housing plans to start construction on Senseny Place — an L-shaped complex with 63 units that will be built on the church's 4.97-acre property. It will feature 43 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments. At least one member of the household must be 55 or older, with a few units reserved for 62 and older.