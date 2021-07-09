Police: Home's front door hit by bullet

STEPHENSON — No one was injured in a shooting into a home in the 800 block of Woods Mill Road that was reported to police at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. A spent .22-caliber bullet was found in the front door of the home, according to a Thursday email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman. Residents of the home said they were in their backyard setting off fireworks when they heard the gunshot and that the home was empty.