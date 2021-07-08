Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Why are retail sales still climbing? People are spending the money they saved during the pandemic

By ADAM DAIGLE
theadvocate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer spending continued to soar in May in Lafayette Parish, with total retail sales topping $600 million for the third straight month for the first time on record. Spending is up nationwide, so much that the National Retail Federation amended its outlook for the rest of the year to almost double the growth in sales it predicted as pandemic-related restrictions continue to get lifted and more Americans get vaccinated.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Business
Lafayette, LA
Business
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
City
Youngsville, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Broussard, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Leda#Moody College Of Business#Maylea#Hotel Motel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Retail
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy