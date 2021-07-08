Why are retail sales still climbing? People are spending the money they saved during the pandemic
Consumer spending continued to soar in May in Lafayette Parish, with total retail sales topping $600 million for the third straight month for the first time on record. Spending is up nationwide, so much that the National Retail Federation amended its outlook for the rest of the year to almost double the growth in sales it predicted as pandemic-related restrictions continue to get lifted and more Americans get vaccinated.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0