State solicits comments on White Oak River Basin improvement project
RALEIGH — Carteret County residents have an opportunity to comment on a plan to improve water quality in the White Oak River Basin. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is requesting public comment for the 2021 White Oak River Basin Water Resources Plan. A draft is available online at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-planning/basin-planning/water-resource-plans/white-oak/draft.www.carolinacoastonline.com
