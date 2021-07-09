Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Hoosier Park Entries

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 11 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosier Park#Hoosier Park#Stonedust#Rockin Machine#Elite Awards#Scouts Report#Cl#American Virgin#Evergreen Elite#Alwysasweetvictory#Heartland Revenue#Mac#2yo Nw1#Ponda#Pappap#Aztec#Beach House#Pekeson N Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Trotting Colts Tussle in Stakes Action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park

ANDERSON--Sophomore trotting colts and geldings were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 8 as they tussled in the third round of the Indiana Sires Stakes action. Two $48,500 divisions were sent to post on the evening’s 14-race card and each division produced a slight upset.
Indiana State247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 12

We begin today with our links of coverage of the Hoosier football and men's basketball programs. Freshman Trent Howland Recovering from ACL Injury and Striving for Impact: Hoosier Huddle. This section looks at the most compelling Big Ten and national stories on college football and basketball and we update you...
Lifestylemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries North Dakota Horse Park

1st_$2,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$2,500, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$6,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$5,000, alc, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$6,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f. Dis Girls Free126Im Chasin Wagons124. Sucha Dash of Corona126Dcr Miss Doubtfire124. Rare Toshky124Jess Can Jetaway124. Vonettas Dashin...
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

DeLong Records 3,000th Driving Victory at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON — Driver John DeLong recorded the 3,000th win of his driving career after he piloted Parklane Terror to victory in a conditioned pace at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday. The 1:52.1 victory marked the third win of the season for the three-year-old gelded son of Western Terror and a career milestone for the 32-year-old Wisconsin native.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$13,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$50,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f. 3rd_$16,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$50,000, stk, 3YO, 6f. Victor Stakes Myers S. Magician's Holiday122Thick Haze122. Westa Waverly122Golden Gulley122. Kid's Inheritance122Thealligatorhunter122. Bayou Benny122. 6th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 7½f. Ralph Strangis Stakes.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Lone Star Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$45,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sam Houston Race Park Early Entries, Wednesday July 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Wma Flintstone (L), 126M. Brooks5-7-3Andre Brooks. 2Vazs Gonna Burn Sv (L), 126E. Vera7-14-xRenee Lafleur-Diaz. 4Jolly Good Mhf , 126J. Rodriguez12-5-10Rachelle Russell. 5Svr Allspice , 121J. Gonzales-Corral6-x-xRita Deleon. 6Lapcos Legacy (L), 126L. Vivanco9-8-3Thunder Johnson. 7Lapcos La Vima (L), 121J. Menchaca-Coronado3-10-7Rhonda Tuley. 8Jodyman Aa (M), 122R. Guerrax-x-xCesar...
GamblingFrankfort Times

Monmouth Park Entries, Friday

1st_$24,000, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Soaring Now sets national season’s record at Harrah’s Hoosier Park

ANDERSON — The Hoosier state’s 2021 freshman crop of 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings was on display at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Sunday as they opened their series in impressive fashion. The 13-race card featured three $47,500 divisions of the opening round of Indiana Sires Stakes for...
Vigo County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

'Everything is looking good' for tourism in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE — Based on the collection of an innkeepers tax, tourism in Vigo County was up in June causing David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, to voice optimism for the remainder of the year. “June was a good month and we are hoping...
SportsFrankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday July 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fabiola Princess (L), 118J. Rios7-11-xAntonio Sano20/1. 2Dontmesswithtess (L), 111M. Fuentes8-6-6Jose Gallegos20/1. 3Unmarked Money (L), 118M. Vasquez5-7-5Victor Barboza, Jr.7/2. 4Bella Gabriella (L), 118G. Martinez9-2-10Kathryn Davey12/1. 5Treasured Nikky (L), 118E. Jaramillo4-4-6Oscar Gonzalez9/2. 6For Ever Ours (L), 118E. Zayas7-8-xVictor Barboza, Jr.6/1. 7Mamma J (L), 118C. Sutherland5-9-9Ronald Spatz10/1. 8Kamala...
SportsFrankfort Times

Ellis Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Jalebi Baby , 119B. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xBernard Flint. 3California Kitty , 109T. Canutox-x-xAveory Faircloth. 4Stanley Market , 119C. Laneriex-x-xVictoria Oliver. 5Rosy Dawn , 119C. Landerosx-x-xMark Casse. 6Swizzlecity , 119J. Grahamx-x-xThomas Amoss. 7Frost Lake , 119G. Saezx-x-xJoe Sharp. 8An Apple a Day , 119A. Beschizza8-4-7Mark Hubley. 9Royal...
SportsFrankfort Times

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1It's Mandatory (L), 120J. Ferrer2-3-5Jeffrey Englehart. 4Andrez Conquist (L), 120T. Mejia8-7-8Melvin Ovando. 6Trappeze Artist (L), 120F. Peterson1-2-6John Pimental. 7Eagerly (L), 122H. Figueroa1-5-1Jerry Hollendorfer. 8Takafumi (L), 120I. Castillo5-8-3Jose Camejo. 9Assiduously (L), 120H. Diaz, Jr.2-7-3Chad Brown. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Cullipher, Widger double up in stakes action at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON — Despite sloppy racing conditions, Indiana’s 2-year-old pacing fillies opened their 2021 Indiana Sires Stakes season in impressive fashion Thursday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Three $45,500 divisions highlighted the 14-race card that was raced over a track rated sloppy after heavy rain remained in the area...
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Klaas wins Super Stock Shakedown feature race

Matt Klaas of Roseburg won the Pacific Racing Association Super Stock Shakedown main event on Saturday at Douglas County Speedway. Other main event winners included Harlan Cox of Glide in hardtops, Riley Watson of Oakland in sport mods and Rich Dickenson of Roseburg in hornets. Trophy dash winners were Kyran...
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Anderson bowling alley picks up a split of national youth tourney

ANDERSON — Nine-hundred qualified teenagers from all over the United States are filling 44 lanes at Anderson’s Championship Lanes for a weeklong national bowling tournament. Some might leave as guaranteed Junior Team USA members. Anderson partnered with Indianapolis to host this week’s tournament, the 2021 Junior Gold Championships, a prestigious...
High SchoolAnderson Herald Bulletin

LIVE: THB SPORTS AWARDS

The Herald Bulletin presents the fourth annual THB Sports Awards, honoring high school athletes, coaches and teams for outstanding achievements in the 2020-21 school year. The stream will go live at 6:50 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy