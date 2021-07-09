N.C. National Guard honors Powles Staton Funeral Home’s toy charity contributors
ROCKWELL – A small crowd gathered at Powles Staton Funeral Home on Thursday to break bread and recognize people trying to help local children. The room was full of people who contributed to Powles Staton’s Operation Toy Soldier program — a local rendition of a nationwide effort organized by Veterans Funeral Care. Powles Staton is a member of the network, consisting of funeral homes that provide services for the families of veterans.www.salisburypost.com
