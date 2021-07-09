Friday Playlist: Stormy Songs

Ahhhh, summertime — the calendar year’s annual reward to humanity. While most see Colorado for its wintertime activities, the real ones know just how incredible its seasonal counterpart is in the Rockies. A Colorado summer is in a league of its own. Scenic hikes, river excursions, and Red Rocks concerts among other activities — the sunshine state has what you need. Warm, up-tempo music is synonymous with summer — high-energy ballads from Goose or jig-worthy musical landmarks from Bill Withers prove just that. Nights in July call for cosmic crooning by Solange, whereas August mornings on Highway 6 warrant Grateful Dead deep cuts. Enjoy this lineup of music spanning genres and time itself, along with a sprinkle of our favorite local music for the hottest months of the year.