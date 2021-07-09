Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Let’s Build a Zoo (PC) Review

By Genna Boyer
411mania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love games like Rollercoaster Tycoon where you make all the decisions, but there was one problem with the popular theme park sim for me: I don’t like rollercoasters. Vertigo plus a fear of heights does not a rollercoaster lover make, so I never became emotionally attached to my parks. It’s just not my scene. Then I watched a reveal trailer for a delightful zoo management sim that seemed to possess a similar gameplay formula to Rollercoaster Tycoon, and I knew I had to review it. I’ve spent quite a few birthdays and even a day of my honeymoon at a zoo. This is the emotional attachment I needed to become fully invested in a management sim, so I said, “Alright, let’s build a zoo!”

411mania.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Horse#Animals#Design#Morality#Rollercoaster Tycoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Music
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Chivalry II Review – A Knight’s Slaughterhouse (PS4)

It has been almost a decade since Chivalry: Medieval Warfare was released on multiple platforms, as a game that has its roots in a Half-Life mod. Tom Banner Studios has finally produced its sequel, Chivalry II, which features a variety of options from customizing your medieval squad to purchasing specialty items that purportedly give you a real edge in battle. Does this make for a worthy sequel? Find out in our Chivalry II PS4 review.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Where The Heart Leads Review (PS4) – It’s A Family Affair

A narrative journey through one man’s life, Where The Heart Leads is an absorbing tale with a few niggling issues. The Finger Guns Review. “Player choices matter”. I’ve read those words countless times over the past decade. Whether it be binary choices down a branching narrative or something deeper, it’s a phrase that implies that there’s depth to a story. So often though, these choices are either heavily signposted as “good vs evil”, leaving little room for nuance, or send the player to the same destinations via a slightly altered journey. Where The Heart Leads, the latest game from ReCore creator Armature, is something a little different. Choices, as inconsequential as they may appear on the surface, do matter here and often not in the way you might think.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Overboard! Review (Switch)

It’s 1935. You’re Veronica Villensey, a former actress whose star has faded. With you and your husband nearly broke, you’re sailing to America aboard the SS Hook in search of a new life. One of you won’t make it. Halfway through the trip, you shove your husband overboard into the icy waters below.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review (PC): A fun adventure that exceeds all expectations

In 2016, Capcom released an unexpected spin-off title in its long-running Monster Hunter franchise called Monster Hunter Stories. It was a JRPG that merged the monster-collecting JRPG sub-genre with the action-hunting gameplay of Monster Hunter. Monster Hunter Stories was a unique and underrated take on the Monster Hunter series, and many fans had wished for a sequel that expanded on the concept.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

Physical Review: Let’s Get This On Tape (Season 1 Episode 6)

Sheila achieves a dream on Physical Season 1 Episode 6, “Let’s Get This on Tape,” but it feels as though her struggle to balance her many personal and financial secrets is starting to become untenable. The show hasn’t exactly gone into great detail about how exactly Sheila’s been cooking the...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Boomerang X Review (PC)

Boomerangs are underrated weapons. You throw them. They come back. It’s easy to see the appeal. Unfortunately, outside of the Zelda series, it feels like they’re underused in gaming. The developers at DANG! clearly get this because they’ve built their entire game around a boomerang. Boomerang X is an arena shooter where you’ll use your titular weapon to clear out a lot of nasty looking nightmare creatures. While not the most complex game ever, it manages to keep combat feeling fresh until the end.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Out of Line Review: A Beautiful Puzzler with Storybook Charm (PC)

Out of Line is out in full now, setting players off on a magical journey in the shoes of San. Tasked with escaping from an army of mysteriously corrupted machinery and armed only with a golden spear, San must find his way forward, learning more about himself and the world around him as he goes. But can this gorgeous-looking puzzle-platformer hit the bullseye?
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories Review (PC)

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories asks players to mind its gaps. A puzzle platformer that promises math-based obstacles instead of the standard environmental brain teasers? Now THAT’S an interesting premise. Fascinating, even. Platformers are known for not shying away from gameplay that incorporates word puzzles (Lost Words: Beyond the Page comes to mind), but math puzzles seem to be few and far between in comparison. Perhaps A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories would fill a math-sized hole that a niche crowd noticed needed filling?
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Lego: Builder’s Journey PC Review

I’m guessing like a lot of people, my first knowledge of Lego: Builder’s Journey was seeing it via an RTX showcase and subsequently being very impressed with the visuals but curious what the game entailed. After about 2 hours… now I know. A simple way to describe Lego: Builder’s Journey...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Sky: Children of the Light Review: Let’s Take to the Skies (Switch)

Sky: Children of the Light is an open world online adventure developed by thatgamecompany. To those who hold Journey close to their hearts, this title will glisten with familiarity. Although it isn’t necessarily a sequel to Journey, the influences shine throughout. Creating a wonderful sociable world for players to assist one another, become friends and complete missions whilst holding hands, it’s a wholesome experience for anyone who picks it up. Originally released on iOS and Android, Sky: Children of the Night landed on Nintendo Switch in June 2021.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare DLC Review (PC)

Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Review: Return To The Streets. Streets of Rage 4 was one of our biggest surprises of 2020. With exquisite, smooth, hard-hitting combat, it made us remember what we loved about this classic series while not being afraid to push the series forward either. It scored a 4.5/5 from us (Our Review) and ended up as our second favorite game of 2020. So when I heard the team at Lizardcube had more in store for me, I was ready to hit the streets. The Mr. X Nightmare DLC may not take the same risks the original release did, but fans of the game will find an update worth their time.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

No More Heroes Review (PC)

If you played the original Wii version of No More Heroes, congratulations on already having the top tier experience of this phenomenal title. I’ve you’ve played the Switch version of No More Heroes, congratulations on experiencing a solid remaster that was able to implement the beloved original control scheme. You don’t really need to be sold on this game. You know it’s incredible. You know the mad genius of Suda51 is to be eternally praised. You’re just here to see if the PC version holds up. And to an extent, it certainly does.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Wildermyth Review (PC)

Before playing Wildermyth, the idea of playing a procedurally-generated RPG would have sounded awful. A good RPG relies on the quality of its story like few other genres. How can you do that randomly and still make it captivating? Somehow, Wildermyth pulls this off. With memorable storytelling, a great look, and tons of potential into the future, this is a game well worth your time.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review (PC)

The first Mass Effect game was launched back in 2007, the same year that franchises like Bioshock and Assassin's Creed made their debut. Of the three, Mass Effect had the most lasting legacy on the gaming industry as a whole, and the biggest influence on how developers should create new worlds and write overarching stories.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Cloud Cutter (PC)

Developed by: Just Two ltd. Published by: Just Two ltd. Thank you Just Two ltd. for sending us this game to review!. Cloud Cutter is a Shoot ‘em Up powered by the Unreal engine that promises top-notch graphics and classic old-school scrolling shooter gameplay. There isn’t much of a story, just thirteen missions to complete by yourself or with a friend. A second player can join if you have an extra controller handy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy