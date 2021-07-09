65 Years Ago - Chuck Berry, Carl Perkins and 9 more acts performed at the CYC
Did you have a pair of “blue suede shoes” and were looking to dance with “Maybellene?”. Well the Catholic Youth Center in Scranton was the spot to be for a huge concert featuring the following artists — Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry, Frankie Lyman and the Teen Agers, Al Hibbler, Cathay Carr, Shirley & Lee, Della Reese, the Cleftones, the Spaniels, Bobby Charles and Illinois Jacquet and his Big Rockin’ Rhythm Band.www.thetimes-tribune.com
