While everyone was grilling hot dogs and hamburgers this weekend, two local runners have been gearing up to participate in a 314-mile race to benefit Wonderland Camp. Long-distance running, marathons and endurance races are not unfamiliar for Scott Page and Alysia Maschino but traveling the length of Tennessee in the annual Vol-State 500K is a race like no other — one that will test their physical and mental capabilities. The race begins July 9 in Dorena Landing, Mo. and ends in Castle Rock, Ga. winding through small towns, along highways, up mountains and across rivers. The name of the race refers to the “Volunteer State” earned due to the number of soldiers that volunteered during the War of 1812.