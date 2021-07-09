TC Light & Power Director To Step Down; What’s Next For City Utility?

The City of Marion has taken the next steps in the search for a new city manager. While the city had a job description for this position, it had not been updated since the current city manager, Lon Pluckhahn, was hired 14 years ago. Both the job and the city have changed since that time. The population has grown from 26,000 to more than 40,000, while the city staff has gone from 170 employees to 235. IT, communications and human resources are all departments that have been added since Pluckhahn became city manager.