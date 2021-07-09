Cancel
Traverse City, MI

TC Light & Power Director To Step Down; What’s Next For City Utility?

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 31 years working for the City of Traverse City, Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) Executive Director Tim Arends has announced his resignation effective August 31. TCLP board members will meet Tuesday to talk about what comes next for the city-owned utility – including a likely national search for a new leader capable of guiding TCLP through a transformational era of grid modernization, fiber rollout, and renewable energy expansion.

