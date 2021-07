I am a lot of things, but two things I certainly am not are a beer drinker and a vegan. I often wish I could be both! Life – especially concerts, dive bars, festivals and my alcohol budget – would be so much easier if I loved beer. While I can find merit in a porter or stout redolent of chocolate, coffee or caramel, or in a fruity light beer like Papago Orange Blossom, I’d always rather skip the brew in favor of more food. Beer fills me up too much, and I like eating too much. Liking eating too much is the same reason I’m not a vegan. If my moral fiber were stronger than my cravings for fried chicken, I would 100 percent forego all animal products. Alas, I am currently still too selfish and driven by my tastebuds.