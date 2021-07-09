Memorial held for 6-year-old boy killed by drag racer

A memorial and celebration of life were held Thursday night for a little boy who was loved by so many. Liam Lagunas was tragically killed after police said.

[PAST COVERAGE: ‘I just cried out for my baby’: Boy, 6, killed when accused street racer hits car head-on]

On June. 26, a driver who was drag racing hit a car Liam was in head-on, killing the boy. Liam was supposed to turn 7 years old next week.

The wreck happened on Highway 74 near Sparrow Springs Road in Gaston County.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis was with family members, friends and the community who gathered to honor the boy’s life.

