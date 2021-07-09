Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaston County, NC

Memorial held for 6-year-old boy killed by drag racer

By Genevieve Curtis, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld8d0_0arh0unU00

A memorial and celebration of life were held Thursday night for a little boy who was loved by so many. Liam Lagunas was tragically killed after police said.

[PAST COVERAGE: ‘I just cried out for my baby’: Boy, 6, killed when accused street racer hits car head-on]

On June. 26, a driver who was drag racing hit a car Liam was in head-on, killing the boy. Liam was supposed to turn 7 years old next week.

The wreck happened on Highway 74 near Sparrow Springs Road in Gaston County.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis was with family members, friends and the community who gathered to honor the boy’s life.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Racing#Taekwondo#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy