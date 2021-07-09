Cancel
Columbia, TN

Former Columbia band director pleads guilty to child sex charges

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 11 days ago
A former Columbia Academy band director pleaded guilty 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mark Donnahoo entered his plea and received a sentence of seven years in prison, according to District Attorney Brent Cooper.

Circuit Judge Chris Sockwell accepted the plea and ordered Donahoo taken into custody Wednesday, to begin service of his sentence.

Donnahoo will be required to register as a sex offender and will be monitored upon his release onto parole.

