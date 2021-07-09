Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WTXL ABC 27 News

Vigil honors former FAMU President Dr. Frederick Humphries

By Karah Bailey
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaaDl_0arh0Pd500

Gathered around the memorial built in honor of what some would call his greatest achievement, students, family and faculty paused to remember Dr. Frederick S. Humphries.

"Dr. Humphries, he was very different," said Florida A&M University SGA vice president Marcus Thomas. "He was at all of the football games, always on campus, always a force to be reckoned with."

A force that led FAMU to reinstate its college of law, to be named College of the year in 1997-1998, and to be the leading producer of Black baccalaureate degree holders. Perhaps even more important than his accolades, however, is how alumni say he left students feeling after meeting him.

"He would always make you feel like he knew you," said alum and Meek Eaton Black Archives interim director Darius Young. "He was just one of those rare individuals who really took the time out, despite his stature and status that he had in the community and at Florida A&M University to really learn more about the students and the everyday people who made FAMU great."

Humphries' great legacy of leadership is one those close to him hope the university will carry for many years to come.

"If y'all do nothing else, nothing else, understand that you have a commitment and an obligation to do everything within your power for the furtherance of FAMU," said vigil speaker Daryl Parks.

Ceremonies continue Friday with a public wake at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#Florida A M University#Football Games#Famu#Florida A M University#College Of The Year#Meek Eaton Black Archives#Vigil
Related
Tallahassee, FLcapitalsoup.com

FAMU Black Archives Exhibit Celebrates Frederick S. Humphries

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Meek-Eaton Black Archives has created a memorial exhibit to celebrate former President Frederick S. Humphries’, Sr., Ph.D. tenure. Using items from the Fred Humphries Collection, the exhibit highlights aspects of Humphries’ presidency – his academic regalia, memorabilia of the FAMU centennial celebration and the College of the Year celebration.
Collegesmiamitimesonline.com

FAMU supporters must keep Humphries’ audacious joy and dream alive

The less privilege and bureaucracy an institution has, the more likely it is to rely on a leader’s charisma. Especially for organizations that must weather constant crises, a charismatic leadership model permits rapid decision-making and bold action. Magnetic personalities also solidify a spiritual interconnectedness in their communities; the best are like big-tent evangelists who lift up the weary with “revivals” that grant reassurance amidst tumultuous times.
CollegesThe Ada News

Rutledge honored as ECU Distinguished Former Faculty

For a man who has spent so much of his life pondering the universe and how it works, Dr. Carl Rutledge never questioned his decision to teach at East Central University. After nearly four decades of service, he has earned ECU’s 2021 Distinguished Former Faculty Award. “It was such a...
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

Former PVAMU SGA President honored as first recipient of United States Marine Corps’ Excellence in Leadership Award

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (July 14, 2021) – Recent Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumna Alanna Gaskin ‘21, well known as the university’s 2020-2021 Student Government Association (SGA) president, received the first United States Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award. Gaskin was presented with a plaque and certificate just before graduating from PVAMU this spring with a B.A. in political science and a minor in legal studies.
Newport, TNCitizen Tribune

WSCC scholarship endowed to honor Dr. McClure

An endowed Walters State Community College Foundation Scholarship will honor a beloved professor while providing future graduates financial assistance in their study of history. The Dr. Marc E. McClure Memorial Scholarship has been established by Garry and Shirley Brooks. McClure was a professor of history at Walters State from 2010...
Alvin, TXAlvin Sun Advertiser

Dr. Christal Albrecht honored by board with Emeritus title

Alvin Community College regents voted unanimously to name President Dr. Christal M. Albrecht with the emeritus title during the regents’ meeting on June 24.Dr. Albrecht is the college’s sixth president and is retiring after serving seven years in the position. “We come together to thank you and appreciate the hard...
bcm.edu

Dr. Roy Sillitoe honored with NINDS Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship

Dr. Roy Sillitoe, associate professor of neuroscience and pathology and immunology at Baylor College of Medicine and investigator at the Jan and Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital, has been selected as one of the 2021 award recipients for the NINDS Landis Award for Outstanding Mentorship. In 2018, the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS), an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), established this award to recognize the contributions of outstanding faculty mentors and the critical role they play in training and inspiring the next generation of scientists. Sillitoe is the first Duncan NRI faculty member and second Baylor faculty to receive this award.
Valdosta, GAearlycountynews.com

Former Chamber President leads Valdosta

Christie Haynes MooreChristie Haynes Moore, former President of the Blakely- Early County Chamber of Commerce, has been hired to lead the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber. One of the largest in Georgia...
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Medical academy in Tampa partners with FAMU

July 19, 2021 - The Ultimate Medical Academy, a Tampa-based non-profit higher education institution in the health care field, has announced Florida A&M University (FAMU) as its newest articulation partner. UMA is headquartered in Tampa and offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater and interactive programs through its online campus. Alumni with an associate degree from UMA can continue their post-secondary education by pursuing a bachelor’s degree at partner institutions. These agreements allow UMA alumni to apply for qualifying transfer credits directly toward the attainment of their bachelor’s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy